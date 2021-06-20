$82.70 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post sales of $82.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,643. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.