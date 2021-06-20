$88.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $88.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $93.90 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $135.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $377.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.77 million to $382.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $440.45 million, with estimates ranging from $409.30 million to $513.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 884,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

