8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $729,506.81 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $729,506.81 and $511,862.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

