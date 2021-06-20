A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.