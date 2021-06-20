Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $418,638.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,854 shares of company stock worth $185,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

