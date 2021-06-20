Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.35 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

