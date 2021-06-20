Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 7,841 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

STX stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.10.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.