Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 345.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.