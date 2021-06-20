Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 222,797 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

