ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 4,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 522,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,559,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

