AceD Market Cap Reaches $80,378.76 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, AceD has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $80,378.76 and $6,670.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.