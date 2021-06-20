ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $138,585.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00057082 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

