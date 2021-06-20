ACoconut (AC) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $129,993.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00055941 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 132.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

