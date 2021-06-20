Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 247,324 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

