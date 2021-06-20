Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report sales of $836.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.97.

AYI stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.