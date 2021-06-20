Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.75. 149,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,274. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

