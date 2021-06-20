Aeternity (AE) One Day Volume Tops $9.12 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $47.32 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 4,440.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00151341 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,621,656 coins and its circulating supply is 338,800,712 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.