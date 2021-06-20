Alchemint Standards Hits Market Cap of $119,145.28 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $119,145.28 and approximately $20.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

