Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cfra lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.69.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a market cap of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

