All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,670,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 31,445,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,149,738. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

