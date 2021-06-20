Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 836,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.