Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $18,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.