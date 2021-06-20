Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

AVY stock opened at $205.49 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

