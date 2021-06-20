Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,033 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.40% of Covetrus worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,976 shares of company stock valued at $813,408 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

