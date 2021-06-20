Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3,686.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.81 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

