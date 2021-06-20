Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Owens Corning worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.