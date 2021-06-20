Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 180,784 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 163.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $14,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,033. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

