Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 842,318 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,718,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 842,318 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

