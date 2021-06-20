Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $44.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. 1,386,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,703. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 59.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $215,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

