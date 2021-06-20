Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Up 4.8%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) was up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,520 ($19.86). Approximately 50,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 61,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,450 ($18.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,506.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £622.46 million and a P/E ratio of 49.84.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

