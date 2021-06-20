Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

ATUS stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Altice USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

