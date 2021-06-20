Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ATUSF stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

