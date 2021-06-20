Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,095,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

