Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

