Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 576,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $18,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

