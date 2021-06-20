American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Research Coverage Started at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,472,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

