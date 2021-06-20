Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $38,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

