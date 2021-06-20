Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $137.11 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 231,326,374 coins and its circulating supply is 159,855,633 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.