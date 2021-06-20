Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $550.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.20 million and the lowest is $544.70 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $576.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 190,457 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $206.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

