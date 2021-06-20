Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.00. Hexcel reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

HXL opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Hexcel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,839,000 after purchasing an additional 295,785 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

