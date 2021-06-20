Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to report sales of $324.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.16 million. National Instruments reported sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 896,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.79. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.