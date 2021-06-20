Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

