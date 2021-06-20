Analysts Expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,630. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $46.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

