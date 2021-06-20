Analysts Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.18). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period.

GKOS stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

