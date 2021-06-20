Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $674.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 637,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,841. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 418,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

