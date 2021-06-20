Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.27). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.