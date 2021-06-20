Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

