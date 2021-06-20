Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89. McKesson reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $19.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

NYSE MCK opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

