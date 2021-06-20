Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 1,045,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

