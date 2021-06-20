Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,017,679.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

